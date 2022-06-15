Short Interest in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expands By 69.6%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the May 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Enovix alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.