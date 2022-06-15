Short Interest in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expands By 69.6%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the May 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
