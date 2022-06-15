Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Drops By 28.7%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.44. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

