Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Rises By 64.5%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

