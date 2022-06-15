Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Grows By 70.7%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EVOK opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
