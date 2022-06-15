Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Grows By 70.7%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

EVOK opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.