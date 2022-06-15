Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Grows By 37.5%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,144. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Fast Retailing ( OTCMKTS:FRCOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

