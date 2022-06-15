Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Grows By 72.4%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTGC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,467. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

