Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Decreases By 45.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXG. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

