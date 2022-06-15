Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Decreases By 29.2%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Headwater Exploration stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 155,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,420. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

CDDRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

