Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Drops By 28.2%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS IPCFF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

