Short Interest in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Decreases By 40.4%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 17,900,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Latch by 311.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 244.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 243,982 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 10,730.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381,884 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

LTCH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,335. The company has a market cap of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Latch has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

