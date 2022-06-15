Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Declines By 32.4%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MYTAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $848.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.46.
About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (Get Rating)
