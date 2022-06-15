Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Decreases By 30.4%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 725.2% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 317,241 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9,121.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 28,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,706. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0156 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.