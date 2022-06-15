Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Decreases By 38.4%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:KIND traded up 0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.32. 3,466,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.88. Nextdoor has a 1-year low of 2.47 and a 1-year high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.60.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

