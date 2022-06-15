Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Expands By 61.4%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,491.0 days.

NGKIF remained flat at $$14.61 during trading on Wednesday. NGK Insulators has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

