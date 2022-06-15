Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Expands By 61.4%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,491.0 days.
NGKIF remained flat at $$14.61 during trading on Wednesday. NGK Insulators has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.
About NGK Insulators (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGK Insulators (NGKIF)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.