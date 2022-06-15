Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expands By 37.1%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 862,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.45. 874,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.80. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

