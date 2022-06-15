Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Declines By 28.9%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quhuo by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quhuo by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,718. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.