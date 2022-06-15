Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declines By 42.1%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,184. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.76% and a return on equity of 707.91%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

