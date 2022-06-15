Short Interest in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Declines By 33.8%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 291,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 420,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,860. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.66.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,218 shares of company stock worth $67,506. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,880,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 577,808 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 361,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SREV. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

