Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Rises By 35.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 26.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,700 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 326,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 276,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. 257,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $686.97 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.