Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Decreases By 37.7%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPTF shares. CLSA lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

