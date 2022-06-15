Short Interest in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Increases By 66.7%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCV Acquisition by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. TCV Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

