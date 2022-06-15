Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Rises By 41.0%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 851,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, hitting $257.22. The company had a trading volume of 266,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,099. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $250.89 and a twelve month high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.