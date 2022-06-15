Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Drops By 32.0%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS FLWPF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,044. Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Flowr Company Profile (Get Rating)
