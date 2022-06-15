Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Rises By 57.5%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

