Short Interest in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACW) Declines By 39.9%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1,492.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 363,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 340,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35.

