Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Decreases By 24.5%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 748,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

