Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Drops By 46.1%

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 774.0 days.

WDPSF opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

WDPSF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($44.79) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

