Showcase Reaches Market Cap of $13,646.14 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $13,646.14 and $5.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 45.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,710.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

