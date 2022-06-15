Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.11.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.