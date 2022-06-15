Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 315,153 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $22.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

The stock has a market cap of $868.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

