Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

