Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPKBW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,450. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

