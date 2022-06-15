Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $599.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. Analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $200,113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,723 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,477,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 237,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Similarweb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

