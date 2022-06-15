Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,586,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 10,125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,945.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Sinch AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,207,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.99. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of 4.25 and a 52-week high of 186.50.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

