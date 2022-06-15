Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 199,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

