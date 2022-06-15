Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Up 4.5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 574,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 707% from the average daily volume of 71,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$57.84 million and a PE ratio of -14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Sirona Biochem alerts:

Sirona Biochem Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.