SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.03

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 17292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

SITE Centers last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 169,553 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

