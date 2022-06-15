SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.00

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 3219320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.75 ($0.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.61. The company has a market capitalization of £32.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75.
About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.