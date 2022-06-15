SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Upwork by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Upwork by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Upwork stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 20,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.85. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,917 shares of company stock worth $1,039,288 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.