SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RZV stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,133. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.