SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPAC and New Issue ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPCX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,021. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

