Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 584,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

