SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $491,823.53 and approximately $301.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

