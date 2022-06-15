Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Shares Down 14.6%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) dropped 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.