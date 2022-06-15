SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,984.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $371,158.81 and approximately $1,984.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

