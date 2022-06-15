Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.55

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 22605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($104.17) to €93.00 ($96.88) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

