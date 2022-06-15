Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Trading Down 16.8%

Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) traded down 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.65. 205,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 95,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 59.59% and a negative return on equity of 25.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

