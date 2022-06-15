Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Announces Dividend of $0.55

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.546 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Sonova has a one year low of $61.92 and a one year high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

