Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. Buys New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 100.0% of Sozo Ventures GP I L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. owned about 0.10% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

PLTR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. 948,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,543,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

