SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $59,522.52 and approximately $140,934.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.96 or 0.13367273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00425403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012160 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

